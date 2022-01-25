Police arrested 52 people to prevent ‘warm reception’ for PSV

Police arrested 52 people on Sunday in the run-up to the PSV-Ajax match in Eindhoven. This prevented PSV players from being cheered by supporters prior to the match.

The gathering of supporters was considered ‘highly undesirable’ by the security triangle of the municipality, according to the police. That is why a ban on gatherings around the stadium was imposed until 18:00.

52 people were arrested before, during, and after the match. The arrests were made for violating the ban on gatherings, for carrying fireworks, and not being able to show proof of identity.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Yawar