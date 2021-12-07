Swimming pools can open again

The swimming pools at Tongelreep and Ir. Ottenbad will be open again from 8 December. However, the pools will follow the anti-corona measures and close by 17:00.

Owing to the corona crisis, the municipality had ordered all pools to be closed for recreational swimming at the end of September. The decision came in for criticism with the Dutch Foundation for Water and Swimming Safety saying they found the move irresponsible. There was fear that the swimming skills of children would deteriorate if regular practice was not possible.

Swimming lessons

One setback is that the early closure measure makes it difficult to continue with those lessons which normally take place after school. The municipality had suggested that parents could bring their children to the lessons before school. However, there was not much enthusiasm for this proposal.

New staff

To compensate for the shortage of trained staff in pools, new employees have been found to fill several full-time positions. While some have already started, others still have to complete a course or fulfill the notice period with their current employer. Nine other people, who are not yet fully qualified, are currently being trained and can be employed from the end of January.

