Mega Christmas sweater from PSV

A huge Christmas sweater has been hanging on the facade of the NH Hotel in the centre of Eindhoven since Monday morning. It is the annual unveiling of the PSV Christmas jumper.

The sweater is 247 square metres in size. The dimensions are 19 by 13 metres in reference to the year 1913 in which the Eindhoven football club was founded.

Sponsor Energiedirect organises PSV’s annual Christmas sweater campaign. Fans can win a Christmas sweater from the energy company in the coming days.

There might be a ‘Christmas ball’ in store for those fans that miss out. The mega Christmas sweater will only be on display for three days. After that, it will be cut into 15,000 mini Christmas sweaters, intended to be hung on the Christmas tree.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Seetha