Seriously injured man at Catharina hospital suspected of armed robbery

A man from Alkmaar who was left seriously injured at the Catharina Hospital in Eindhoven on November 26, is now officially suspected of being involved in a bomb blast in Neuss, Germany. The German police reported this in a press release.

The injuries of the man from Alkmaar could very well have been caused by an explosive device, the police think. A second suspect, from South Holland, has also been arrested.

A large-scale manhunt was initially unsuccessful. The police have collected evidence at the site of the robbery, which would indicate that someone was injured there.

In addition, the police found the getaway car, a dark Mercedes, in Amsterdam. Such a car is described by witnesses in Neuss and also by people who saw how the injured man was left at the hospital in Eindhoven. Sources report to NH Nieuws that the Alkmaar man is still in hospital in Eindhoven.

The German police have not yet closed the investigation. A link is also being sought with other explosives robberies in Germany.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Yawar Abbas