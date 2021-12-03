Slippery roads on Friday

It is time to be careful for those who have to hit the road on Friday! In some places, it can be treacherously slippery. KNMI issued code yellow for the east of our country and for Brabant.

The slipperiness is caused by frozen wet roads and winter showers. Road users should take into account that it can still be slippery until the morning rush hour.

Locally slippery

According to Weerplaza, it will be dry inland until Friday morning, with the exception of a few showers. When the sky clears, it will freeze slightly and it can become locally slippery on the roads.

Gritters back on the road

In various places in our provinces, the gritting lorries of Rijkswaterstaat will do their jobs.

Friday the clouds will increase from the west and especially in the afternoon there will be rain. It will be 3 to 7 degrees in Brabant. The wind blows mostly moderate from the south to the southwest.

Source: omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chatali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.