Construction of 700 homes on Campina site can begin

The plan to transform the former Campina site into the city district of De Caai is confirmed. The plan is approved today.

Housing

The municipality will build some 700 new homes in the new district. They will distribute those over five residential towers. “We have a very big housing crisis in the city, as councilor, I’m doing my best to get more housing,” says the city councilor for housing Yasin Torunoglu. “It has to become a neighborhood for all “Eindhovenaar”. That’s why there will be medium-rent as well as social housing and there will be space for starting entrepreneurs.”

Campina factory

Real estate developer BPD has chosen to incorporate part of the old factory in the new building. “The Campina factory defines the character of the neighborhood and has great historical value,” says director Erik Leijten. They will keep the old ice factory, milk factory, reception area, and iconic chimney. “We want to make space there for entrepreneurs who produce food in a new, modern way,” Leijten explains.

“That’s what I love about this city: that we don’t write things off but give them a new future,” concludes Yasin Torunoglu.

They hope to finish it in five years. Next year they hope to be able to allocate houses to Eindhoven residents.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.