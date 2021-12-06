Elderly people get booster shot for corona in the Beursgebouw

The Eindhoven Beursgebouw was extremely crowded on Monday 6 December. This was due to the regional GGD’s booster campaign for the corona vaccination. Many elderly people went to get the third corona shot as soon as possible.

Early on Monday morning, there was already a long queue in front of the Beursgebouw. The GGD has planned to administer around 3,000 shots every day during working hours in the coming six months. If necessary, the number of shots can be scaled up. “I am glad that I got the shot. We were already starting to get impatient”, says one of the elderly people.

The regional GGD has already vaccinated thousands of people with a third corona vaccination. This includes front-line workers and care personnel. The booster is only possible for those who received their second shot more than six months ago. In the future, a booster location may also open in Helmond.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan