Hospitality industry looks for alternative for food surplus

The lockdown has left many restaurant owners with a food surplus in the run-up to the festive season. Some are forced to throw food away, others try to sell it through a takeaway service.

The catering industry must remain closed until at least 14 January. Many restaurants are not prepared for the sudden lockdown. As a result, several restaurants are struggling to get rid of food.

Minimising the wastage

Restaurants now have to look for alternatives. At Restaurant Zarzo and Restaurant Dijk9 in Eindhoven, the purchased food ingredients are sold in boxes so that people can work with the ingredients at home. This way, they can still sell the food, reducing the amount that has to be thrown away.

Disappointment due to lockdown

For Robin Groos of the EDEN restaurant in Valkenswaard, this is difficult. He calls throwing away food ‘inevitable’. “For the festive season, you start preparing early. At some point, you have to order your food. If you then hear three days later that everything has to be closed down, that is just a disappointment.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan