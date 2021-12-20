Secondary schools resume classes online

Many secondary schools in Eindhoven resume lessons on Monday or Tuesday. Because of the lockdown, this will happen online.

A number of schools still need to finalise the details. The Augustinianum, the Frits Philips Lyceum, and the Christiaan Huygens Lyceum can only start online lessons on Tuesday.

Getting past the lockdown

At the Van Maerlant Lyceum, students got behind their laptops immediately to follow the lessons. Although schools are not obliged to offer education this week, rector Emmeken van der Heijden thinks it is necessary for regularity. “It is not an incident anymore. It is a pattern, because this is already the third lockdown. That is why we switched to online lessons as soon as possible.”

Digital Schooling

Van der Heijden had already prepared her letter to the students and parents on Saturday afternoon, before the press conference. “I knew what they were going to say. That was not so difficult.” She felt it was important that as little teaching time as possible would be lost so immediately decided to stick to the normal program as much as possible. “The building is closed, but our digital school is always open.”

In the hall, there are mainly pupils who have passed their final exams and still have to do a catch-up test. They are one of the few who are still allowed to come to school. Kevin’s table still looks quite cosy, despite the fact that a catch-up exam is about to start. “I thought I’d have a quick chat with the others because we won’t be able to for a long time,” he says.

Some teachers teach online at school, like Kim Dielis. She does fractions with a bridge class. It doesn’t help that half the class has left their books at school. Fortunately, Dielis says, there will be a pick-up tomorrow to empty the lockers.

Impact of Lockdown in Children

Van der Heijden is not afraid of major learning disadvantages, but she is afraid of the social aspect of the lockdown which could fall by the wayside. “That is why we started with a whole package last time, and are picking it up again now. Mindfulness and planning. Because what the students do forget sometimes is how to learn to learn.”

Christmas Celebration

The Christmas celebration has of course been cancelled. Under a large Christmas tree in the hall, there are hundreds of groceries, all collected by staff and pupils of the school and intended for the Voedselbank. Fortunately, this will go ahead as planned.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan