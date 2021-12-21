GPs to help with booster vaccinations

General practitioners (GPs) from the region want to help with administering booster shots. This is to ensure that the elderly and vulnerable receive the third corona vaccination soon.

The GGD wants to accelerate the booster campaign. A number of efforts have been taken in this direction and the agreement with the GPs is part of this exercise. The co-operation will help vaccinate several thousands of extra people this year.

More actions are also being taken to speed up the boosting process. There will be an increase in the number of vaccination locations, with an extra 18 being added.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha