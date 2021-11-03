Catharina Hospital opens support centre for cancer patients

Together with ‘Inloophuis’ (walk-in house) de Eik, Catharina Hospital has opened a support centre for people who have cancer, or for people who have a loved one wo has the disease.

At the ‘Infopunt Leven met Kanker’ (living with cancer info-point), as the initiative is called, people can go for emotional support, practical information and contact with fellow sufferers.

“The volunteers have followed a special training to be ready to help these patients in particular”, says Thérèse van den Biggelaar, from ‘Inloophuis’ de Eik. “From the ‘Infopunt’, a nice connection is made with ‘Inloophuis’ de Eik, where our guests can meet and participate in fellowship meetings and activities, focusing on quality of life with cancer”.

The ‘Infopunt’ is located in the hall of the Catharina Cancer Institute. The institute has also expressed its appreciation for the initiative. “It is a very valuable addition to our medical expertise”, Dr. Grard Nieuwenhuijzen, medical director of the institute, says.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob