For the market vendor, face mask obligation is at least good news

At the weekly market in the centre of Eindhoven, the discussion about face masks and QR codes flares up again, in anticipation of the new measures that were announced on Tuesday evening.

With glitter, made of paper or plastic to cover your mouth: the face masks are back again. A whole stock is displayed on a market stall on Demer. The vendor is happy that they are mandatory again, but that does not stop him from firm criticism. “First you don’t have to wear it, then you do, then you don’t, it is going up and down. It’s becoming a difficult thing for people”.

At the flower stall in front of HEMA you hear criticism too. The vendor understands that face masks must be worn again, but finds it questionable that a QR code check is also introduced for gyms and swimming pools. “People who are overweight should still be able to go to the gym. That seems better to me for everyone”.

Hospitality entrepreneurs in the city want to say little about the extent to which the QR code check is now being checked by authorities. “I have never seen an official here”, a waitress from a lunchroom on Markt says. “But that doesn’t mean anything, they can also come incognito”. Later this week it will become clear whether the Municipality of Eindhoven will decide to enforce the QR code policy more strictly.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob