Record growth of vacancies in the Eindhoven region

The number of vacancies over the last year has increased by 70%. This growth will continue in the coming year to around 7,400 vacancies to be filled.

According to the Employee Insurance Agency (UWV), the greatest demand continues in the information & communication (ICT) and technical sectors, which includes plumbers, electricians, and system administrators. The hospitality and retail businesses are also struggling with staff shortages.

The growth in the number of vacancies is related to the recovering economy. With some of the vacancies being filled up, the number of unemployment benefits claims has decreased.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Seetha