Technical problems resurface at Eindhoven Airport

On Tuesday morning, technical problems occurred again at Eindhoven Airport’s control tower. This affected the control at both the airport and airbase. As a result, flights to and from the airport were open to delays.

Investigations reveal that there was a lack of radar images in the control tower, especially of incoming flights. Traffic could continue as other control towers are able to provide support with this information. As a precaution, the distance between incoming flights was increased. No defence flights were scheduled during the outage period so the airbase suffered no consequences.

The overall problem was resolved by early Tuesday afternoon, resulting in the airport being fully operational. Two days ago, there were problems at the local control tower causing significant delays. The cause of the problem remains unclear.

Source: Omroep Brabant and Studio040

Translation: Seetha