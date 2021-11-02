Light festival GLOW is positive about new corona measures

The new corona measures, which are expected to be announced today, will not have a significant impact on the Light Festival GLOW in Eindhoven. That is what the organisation of the light art festival expects.

GLOW, which starts again on Saturday, is one of the larger events with more than 700,000 visitors annually. The light art festival will run from 6 to 13 November. Last year it was not possible to organise such a major event due to the corona measures.

The GLOW management is positive about the new regulations. “We do not expect any ill effects. We anticipated this in January. The mandatory walking route has been completely abandoned. Furthermore, we have spread the artworks all over the city,” said a spokesperson.

This time, the event is spatially divided into five different places in Eindhoven: the city centre, Campina site, TU/e, Strijp-S and T. This ensures a better spread of visitors to comply with corona regulations. The management also believes that due to the outdoor nature of the event, there is no need to panic when it comes to new corona regulations.

