This year there will still be a fair in Waalre. The fair was canceled in the summer. The municipality did not receive the correct data from the operators.

The cancellation of the fair was a disappointment. Meanwhile, a new organizer has taken over and there will be a fair from October 30 to November 2 on the Market in Waalre.

The organization says that this should be a family fair. “Focused on the young visitors with a caterpillar track, carousel, candy stall, rope pulling and bus throwing, duck fishing, grab cranes and of course an oliebollenenkraam.”

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.