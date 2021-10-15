Trauma helicopter lands for bicycle accident

Thursday night, a cyclist was injured after her handlebars became entangled with that of the cyclist next to her. The accident took place on Noord-Brabantlaan.

One of them fell and sustained serious injuries. The young woman’s fall was so serious that a trauma doctor had to be called in. A trauma helicopter landed near the Evoluon for this purpose.

The woman was taken to the hospital in Tilburg. Her boyfriend was also taken by the police to the hospital so they could be together.

Source: www.studio040.nl

