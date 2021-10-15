Wooninc. compensates the residents

Wooninc. is compensating the residents of a flat in the Genderbeemd. This is what the housing corporation told Studio040.

The residents of the Oudaen flat did not have access to heating for four weeks. They needed to replace the common heating system in the building. For tenants, this means that they would be sitting in the cold for a month. They were fed up with that.

Wooninc. informed know that there was no other way. “Maintenance has to take place,” Wooninc. says in a reaction. “Unfortunately the work takes time, and residents therefore temporarily have no heating.”

The housing corporation has informed us that it has provided an alternative. “We understand that residents have problems by this and will compensate them with a compensation,” the housing corporation states.

In addition, there is other good news for residents. “The work was completed today,” Wooninc. finally let them know.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.