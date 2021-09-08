Long waiting list for domestic help in Geldrop-Mierlo

In Geldrop-Mierlo, there is a huge waiting list for elderly and disabled people who want to apply for domestic help.

According to Alderman Marc Jeucken, the problem has several causes. For example, the number of residents calling for help in the home has increased. Furthermore, one of the eight care providers the municipality contracted, did not meet the requirements. “We had to therefore terminate that agreement. Many people had to look for another provider”, Jeucken told the city council on Tuesday evening. The care homes are also struggling with staff shortages.

Interviews

In total, there are about fifty people who are entitled to domestic help and are now waiting to be interviewed. The council is having talks with care organisations to see how the waiting list can be cleared as quickly as possible.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob