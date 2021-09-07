Display lights up on the 150th anniversary of Eindhoven men’s choir

This year, the Lichtjesroute commemorates the 150th anniversary of the Eindhoven men’s choir, La Bonne Espérance.

Three MBO students from Sint Lucas specially designed a light installation for the anniversary. The work of art has a clear reference to the founding year and was donated to the Lichtjesroute. The work will be placed on the route at the Parktheater.

The Royal Men’s Choir, La Bonne Espérance, was founded in 1871 in the Vlokhoven district of Woensel. A thick book has also been published, in which the history of the choir is told against the background of all social and economic developments in the city.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation by: Hang Vu