Huge mural at Strijp-S, ode to Philips’ pioneering spirit

A large mural is going to be created at Strijp-S that refers to the pioneering role that Philips played in the development of television.

Artist Markus Genesius will create the 400 square metre mural. A large Philips test picture will soon be visible on one wall.

The work is meant to symbolise seventy years of television. Philips already experimented with the medium at the end of the 1920s. This was done at the Natlab at Strijp-S. At the end of the 1940s, the company made the first experimental television broadcasts. It was not until the early 1950s that television could be watched in the Netherlands.

Genesius will start work on the mural at the end of next week. The artwork should be ready two weeks later.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob