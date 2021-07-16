GGD will distribute self-test kits at Eindhoven Airport

Employees of the GGD Brabant Zuidoost will hand out free self-test kits to travelers arriving at the airport. This will start on Saturday.

The travelers arriving in Eindhoven will get a free self-test kit together with an information leaflet. The intention is that the travelers then test themselves at home.

The self-tests are a means of preventing the coronavirus from spreading, according to the GGD. The self-tests will be distributed daily through September 3 at the airport, from 8:00 in the morning until 00:00 at night.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.