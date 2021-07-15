Heavy rains wreak havoc in Limburg, code yellow in Brabant

Heavy rains fell across much of Western Europe, including Brabant, on Wednesday night. KNMI (the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute) issued a code yellow weather warning for Brabant, as well as a code red warning for much of the south of the Netherlands.

The rains caused problems on some roads in the region. The N65 was closed between Vught and Tilburg. Drivers were advised to exit the highway in Veghel.

The code yellow warning was still in place on Thursday morning as more rain was expected.

The majority of the rain fell within a 24 hour period. Reporters say as much rain fell in one day as would usually fall across the entire summer.

Many streets and houses in Limburg were flooded. Fire brigades and Red Cross teams – including teams from Brabant – were dispatched and worked through the night to support affected residents. Residents of two nursing homes and a hospice in Valkenburg had to be evacuated.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translation: Rachael Vickerman