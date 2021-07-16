Water board introduces boating ban on the Dommel

After heavy rainfall, the water discharge from the Dommel has risen considerably. As a result, sailing on the stream is not safe at the moment.

Waterboard De Dommel has therefore decided to ban boating in the entire region. This applies from the Belgian border to past the Molendijk in Liempde.

“As soon as the situation is safe again, the water board will lift the ban”, the water board announced. Due to the large water inflow, the water level of the stream is high. In addition, in the rural area some plots of land have been flooded, the water board reports.

The barrier of the Dommel near the Van Abbemuseum went up automatically because of the increased level. This meant that the barrier functioned properly, according to the water board. This meant that the museum remained dry despite the heavy rainfall.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.