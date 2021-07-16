remembering Peter R. de Vries

Peter R. de Vries, the top crime reporter was shot last Tuesday in Amsterdam. He died yesterday of the injuries he sustained. At around 14:00 pm yesterday, his family, partner, and friends gave out the following message: “Peter fought until the end, but was unable to win the battle.”

I never met Peter R. de Vries, I only knew him through his shows, and through the newspaper reports. And I always admired his zeal for standing up against crime and injustice. “On bended knee is no way to be free” was his motto and he lived by this conviction, even in his death.

And it is perhaps this shared desire to see a society that is fair and just that took me to the Eindhoven Stadhuis today. To write a few words in the condolence register placed there on behalf of Eindhoven News to show our last respect for the man who for many was a source of inspiration.

A memorial site in Eindhoven

Eindhoven has established a memorial site in memory of Peter R. de Vries at the entrance to the city hall. De Vries’s work in Eindhoven included the murder case of Nicole van den Hurk from Eindhoven.

Mayor Jorritsma informed on Twitter that the death of De Vries has hit hard. The mayor also said to admire the crime reporter for his efforts to assist relatives of horrible crimes.

Those who wish to pay their last respects to the crime reporter can also fill out the condolence register at the memorial site.

Crime reporter John van den Heuvel’s reaction

Crime reporter John van den Heuvel reacts with shock and sadness to the news of the death of his colleague Peter R. de Vries. In a report on Omroepbrabant, he says, “It is hard to realize that we’re never going to see Peter again, we will never hear his opinions and analyses again. But he will always remain an example and a source of inspiration. For his colleagues in the profession but also for anyone who cares as much about justice, courage, and freedom of speech as Peter does.”

He wishes the family of Peter R. de Vries much strength.

Details about the funeral will be revealed as soon as the family has made decisions about it, the family previously announced via RTL Boulevard.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Written and compiled: Chaitali Sengupta