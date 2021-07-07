Car in canal

On Tuesday afternoon, a car ended up in the Wilhelmina canal near Kanaaldijk Noord in Son en Breugel.

The emergency services were notified of this at 16:00. They rushed to the scene. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The car’s two occupants of the car were pulled to safety. They suffered little more than a drenching. Police took them and a passerby home. The passer-by had jumped into the water to help the car’s occupants.

It isn’t clear what caused the accident.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob