Hospitals in the region to share radiological examinations

The Catharina Hospital, the Maxima Medisch Centrum, and the St. Anna Hospital will exchange patient data more often and more quickly.

The partnership will enable one hospital to view the radiological examination of a patient that was performed in another hospital. Previously, this was done in an old-fashioned way.

“Requesting radiological examinations that had already been made in another hospital, burning them onto a DVD and ensuring that the disc ended up in the right place, that process was out of date,” says MMC orthopedic surgeon Marijn van den Besselaar. This is a convenient development because patients from the three hospitals are increasingly being referred to each other.

“It is an important milestone. It is now possible to view images from other hospitals. This enables me to help patients directly if they have been referred to me from one of the regional hospitals. An extra examination in our own hospital is therefore no longer necessary,” says Piet Hoek, surgeon in the St. Anna Hospital.

Before the data is shared, however, the hospitals ask the patient for permission.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.