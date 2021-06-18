State Secretary kicks off construction of TU/e building

The outgoing State Secretary Mona Keijzer has kicked off the construction of a new TU/e building. It is intended for the development of quantum technology.

The state secretary visited the TU/e campus this week. According to Innovation Origin, she held talks with projects where money from the growth fund is going. Those projects are AiNed. It is engaged in the development of artificial intelligence. The other one is QuantumDelta, which develops quantum technology.

The new building will be located between the existing buildings Flux and Cascade. The laboratories where experiments with quantum technology are conducted will be located underground. This is done to shield them from outside influences. The State Secretary opened the construction of the new building and raised the flag.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.