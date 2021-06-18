Half a million Brabanders fully vaccinated

The GGD has, by now, vaccinated half a million people living in the Brabant. An analysis by Omroep Brabant shows that at the end of last week, the counter stood at 480,248 people. At this current speed, this means that they have crossed half-million this week.

Figures from GPs and hospitals are not included in this figure. In reality, the number of fully vaccinated people is even higher.

More shots

The number of shots administered by the GGDs is still increasing weekly. On January 6, the first shot was administered in Veghel. Shortly thereafter, the GGD administered thousands of shots per week. Now there are almost two hundred thousand shots given per week in Brabant.

Depending on the vaccine, you are only protected for 60 to 90% two weeks after the last shot. According to the outgoing minister Hugo de Jonge, by September everyone should have had their last shot. People born in 2001 and 2002 are due for a jab appointment on Friday.

Readiness

The vast majority of people in Brabant plan to get a vaccine. A survey by the GGD in May showed that nine out of ten wanted a shot. Another survey by the province that month earlier showed that about eight in ten Brabanders go for a shot.

Vaccination is also influencing the infection rates for weeks. The number of positive coronate tests in our province this week was 46% lower than last week. This is based on the figures from the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). Last week, Brabant had 1367 corona infections. A week before there were 2520.

Tonight there will be another press conference about the state of affairs regarding the vaccination and the corona measures.

Source: omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.