Dinner here = breakfast in Syria

Buy a special dinner in Eindhoven and give a needy child a healthy school breakfast.

You can get a vegetarian takeaway meal from Friends of Kobanê. This is the fourth time this organisation is preparing these meals. And as always, this is with fresh ingredients and according to Middle Eastern traditions.

The proceeds of the meal are intended for school breakfasts. This is at the ‘Hîvî’ (which means ‘Hope’) school for disabled children. It’s in northeast Syria.

This school was founded by the women’s council of Kobanê women’s council. That was after the city was destroyed more than five years ago.

Collect or have delivered

A meal costs €15, to be paid in advance (you will be notified about this). Meals can be delivered to your home in Eindhoven for €3 per address. Or the reserved meals can be picked up (corona-proof) on 26 June.

That’s between 18.00 and 19.00 at Omslag, 301a Hoogstraat. You can order until June 24th by sending an email to eindhovenkobane@outlook.com.

Please visit the Eindhoven~Kobanê Workgroup’s website or Facebook page or Omslag’s website for more information.

Source: Eindhoven~Kobanê Workgroup