Hermes to condense service schedule

The Hermes bus company has to make cutbacks due to the corona crisis. Fewer services will therefore be available on both the city and regional lines.

In total, the bus line will cancel ten per cent of its timetable. This means that some routes will be halved. Instead of two buses per hour, there will soon be only one. The adjusted timetable will be mainly active during the holiday weeks and weekends.

The letters from Hermes and the province to the Eindhoven city council show that the government’s compensation for the corona crisis will continue until the end of this year. After that, the bus line might be able to pick up to normalcy.

Hermes estimates that travellers will more often work from home or at different times after the corona crisis. However, it’s hard to predict the future fully at this moment. Therefore, all adjustments are flexible.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha