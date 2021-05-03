Things to do with the kids

It’s school holidays, and the weather is fine – a perfect time to take your kids to the play park. Or go on a barefoot walk.

Luckily, Speellandschap De Heiberg in Veldhoven is open again. This is the ideal place for a day out with your children. The park has challenging playgrounds for younger and older kids alike.

There are trampolines, a sandbox and much more. Parents can also enjoy the outdoor café – with free WiFi. The play park is also great for children’s parties, school trips and other events.

Barefoot paths

Or why not take the kids for a walk in nature and really feel it – barefoot? Barefoot paths are becoming increasingly popular. These specially constructed paths can be found in beautiful nature reserves.

They have different surfaces like soft grass, fine sand, wood chips, and thick branches. Children love these. There are several of these paths in the province. They all have something special to offer.

Tips: Bring a towel and dry clothes. You may get dirty and wet. And check beforehand to see if these facilities are open.

Source: Kidsproof.nl

Translator: Melinda Walraven