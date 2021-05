Heavy gusts of wind up to 80 km/h are expected in the province tomorrow.

The weather warning is already in place on Monday for the western and southern parts of the country. Gusty winds shall move inland on Monday night. Therefore, the warning applies to Brabant from early Tuesday morning.

Predictions for the rest of the week show a rather mixed forecast. Gradually though, the temperatures shall rise up to 25°C on the weekend.

Source: omroepbrabant

Translator: Seetha