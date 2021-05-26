High schools don’t want to open fully

Many high schools in the Eindhoven region don’t want to fully open on Monday.

That’s what Meine Stoker, chairman of the Stichting Primair en Voortgezet Onderwijs Zuid-Nederland (Primary and High school Education Foundation, South Netherlands) says. On Monday, the schools can open fully again. Pupils will no longer have to keep a 1,5m distance. This will become compulsory for the secondary schools a week later.

According to Stoker, many schools in the region won’t be able to receive all pupils again on Monday. There are still too many questions. “All pupils are supposed to be tested twice a week under supervision for COVID-19,” she says.

Uncertainty

“What if a pupil refuses? I also wonder whether there are enough self-tests for this. And who’s going to supervise the pupils’ testing? Will it be at home or school?”

Not only are there still many questions. There are also concerns among many teachers. “Opinions differ. Some are in favour of a full reopening, some aren’t,” Stoker explains.

According to Stoker, high schools are struggling with the announced relaxations. “It’s a difficult choice between the quality of education and safety.”

Last week, the CNV teaching union announced that many of its members were opposed to the reopening of the school. More than 5,000 people have also signed a petition to postpone the reopening. On average, pupils in secondary education now go to school in person two or three days a week.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob