City wants to reduce swimming lesson waiting time

The waiting list for swimming lessons in Eindhoven has risen to between six months and a year due to the corona crisis. Previously, the waiting time was one to six months.

How long the exact waiting time is, depends on the swimming lesson provider, but the general picture is that the waiting time has increased by half a year. In February, swimming clubs sounded the alarm about the dangers that come with waiting lists. The municipality says it wants to eliminate the increased waiting time before the end of the year.

The municipality wants to do this by allowing swimming lessons to continue in the holidays and possibly at weekends. In the May, summer and autumn holidays, the municipality can offer seven weeks of extra swimming lessons. It is possible to get daily swimming lessons; the expectation is that the learning process is accelerated.

With the measures, Eindhoven hopes that the waiting lists at the end of the year again have the volume before the crisis.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob