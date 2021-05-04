What to do with 11 million euros: a villa in Uden, a Van Gogh …

Anyone who has 11 million euros to spend can consider the following options.

Eleven times Justin Bieber

A few years ago, the Pinkpop festival held at Landgraaf, the Netherlands paid a million euros for a two-hour performance by Justin Bieber. Whoever is crazy about the pop star: you could book 11 times in total.

A Van Gogh

Anyone who is into Brabant culture, or specifically Vincent van Gogh, can acquire a true art treasure even with savings left. Vincent’s painting of people walking in a park in Paris from 1886 went up for auction for 8.8 million euros two years ago.

Eleven thousand times to New York

Do you already have a luxury house, brought Justin Bieber to your garden party and that Van Gogh on your wall? Well, there is also a trip to New York. From 11 million euros, you can fly back and forth to New York for 11,000 times. That’s economy class. How to process all the jet lag seems a problem.