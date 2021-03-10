TU/e: discovery leads to better treatment of bone diseases

The TU in Eindhoven, together with the university hospital in Nijmegen, is working on an innovation that will provide much more insight into bone diseases. Ultimately, bone diseases can be treated better this way.

Researchers in Eindhoven and Nijmegen are growing a lifelike piece of bone tissue from human stem cells. It is a simple version of the original. “This is the first time we are presenting the complete picture of bone formation,” Sandra Hofmann, a researcher in Bioengineering Bone at TU/e, says.

With a 3D model, the processes of bone formation can be studied in detail. The researchers can thus better investigate painful bone problems such as brittle bone disease and possible treatments.

The cultured bone is thus suitable for testing new treatments for all kinds of bone diseases. Doctors can also use cultured bone to see which drugs have the desired effect.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob