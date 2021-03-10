Local parties want to halt revamp

Two local political parties, the SP and D66, have proposed postponing the Stationsplein redevelopment plan discussion.

These opposition parties announced this after several Eindhoven residents had expressed their dissatisfaction with the area’s development. The addition of three highrises is of particular concern. These buildings could create wind tunnels and darken the area. Eateries would also have to sacrifice terrace space.

According to the parties, the Stationsplein and the entire southern Station area’s development plans should be combined. Residents’ participation must also be improved, say SP and D66 representatives.

The Eindhoven city council must, therefore, only put the station area development plan on the agenda at a later stage. That’s once all the plans for the area are known. Additional studies should also have been completed.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven