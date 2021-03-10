Locals go for a seat in The Hague

People from Eindhoven are also in the race for a seat in the House of Representatives in The Hague. Cor Verbeek and Nihâl Altmış, for example, are candidates for Code Oranje and BIJEEN.

After the discussions about racism in Eindhoven last year, Nihal felt disappointed and not understood. That is why she decided to go into politics herself. She joined Sylvana Simons’ party, which stands up for minorities.

“Zwarte Piet and the Black Lives Matter demonstration were a turning point for me”, she says. “I felt so… not heard. Then I decided to let my opinion be heard even more clearly. And politics is a good way to do that”.

Cor is a former councillor for the Ouderen Appèl (Elderly Appeal) in Eindhoven. The frustration about the small suffering that is not solved in his city is why he threw himself into the election campaign. “The rubbish here, lying everywhere. It just doesn’t seem to work out. Perhaps this should be discussed in The Hague, to dot the i’s and cross the t’s”.

Both also want to make the voice of the region louder in The Hague. Eindhoven could use some extra lobbying, they think. “We all know that the money is earned in Brainport and spent in The Hague”, Verbeek says.

“That really has to change”. Altmış: “I want the voice of Brabant and Limburg to be heard more clearly in The Hague. Because I think those areas are regularly forgotten”.

Cor and Nihal have just over a week left to win as many (Eindhoven) souls as possible. According to the polls, they only have a small chance of winning a seat is not the most important thing. That is the message.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob