Smart camera could anticipate complications

Researchers from the Eindhoven University of Technology and Catharina Hospital have developed a smart tool for continuous patient monitoring.

This smart camera can detect subtle changes in patients’ appearance or chest movements. These could spell potential complications. Patients can then get the appropriate medical intervention.

Post-operative care and recovery are often continued at nursing homes. Often, monitoring can be cumbersome in these environments. The smart camera constantly checks patients’ breathing and heart rate.

Quick action

When the camera picks up irregularities, both doctors and nurses are quickly notified. Researchers believe this will reduce complications and unexpected deaths.

The study’s first results are expected later this year. Further developments and testing of the camera device will continue after that.

Patients are never recognisable on-screen. But if they’re still sceptical about the idea, the device can simply be turned off.

