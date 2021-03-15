Catharina Hospital’s app wins award

Catharina Hospital’s Post-ICU app has won a prize.

The hospital developed the ‘Diary of Tomorrow’ in April when COVID-19 was hitting Dutch hospitals particularly hard. It’s intended to help patients who’ve spent a long time in ICU. Most of them are unconscious during this time.

This app helps them process their lost time. The family usually does this by keeping a diary. But hospitals didn’t allow visitors during the height of the pandemic. So, Catharina Hospital introduced this app for digital journaling.

Prize presented at online event

Game developer Games for Health helped Catharina Hospital with the app. The hospital has now won the National Care Innovation Award. It was presented at the Health Valley Event online.

This event was held last Wednesday and Thursday, 10 and 11 March. Health Valley Netherlands organised this event. That was in collaboration with LA Communicatie-Unicem Communicatie.

Health Valley Netherlands is the biggest Life Sciences and Health innovation network in the country. Their goal is to join forces to accelerate high impact innovations.

‘We meet a need’

Dr Marc Buise, who came up with the idea, is delighted. “We’re thrilled with this public recognition. After all, it was the patients and care providers who voted for us. That shows we meet a clear need.”

“Patients often experience their ICU stays as a black hole. That often leads to serious physical, cognitive, and mental issues. This app really helps with that.”

The National Care Innovation Award isn’t just about bragging rights. It comes with a €5,000 prize. The hospital and the Family and Patient-Centred Intensive Care Foundation (FCIC) will find a good way to spend this money.

The FCIC sees patients, ICU professionals, and scientists join forces. They want to reduce the impact of ICU admissions.

Main source: Studio040

Translator: Melinda Walraven