On Saturday, the police arrested nine people.

This was during a raid on an apartment at the Woensel Shopping Centre. The eight men and one woman are thought to have been gambling illegally. They are between the ages of 20 to 48 years.

The suspects were still in custody yesterday, awaiting questioning. An unknown amount of money was also seized. There appeared to be several poker tables in the flat.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven