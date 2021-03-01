Healthdot: a home care aid concept

Philips, in collaboration with the Catharina Hospital, has developed a wearable health sensor. This will allow clinicians to monitor discharged patients when they’re home.

“The Healthdot sensor gauges a patient’s respiratory & heart rate, activity, and posture. These vitals are measured every five minutes for up to 14 days. The data can be sent to one or more platforms without the intervention of a receiver,” says a Philips representative.

The corona pandemic has placed health care under tremendous pressure. If patients can spend their final recovery period at home, this will give the care sector a little more breathing space. Moreover, patients often recover better at home than in the hospital. With the Phillips sensor, hospitals can also keep a close eye on those patients.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven