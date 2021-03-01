Less than 2 months to Kings Day

It’s less than two months till Koningsdag (Kings Day). And this year, Willem Alexander and the royal family will be celebrating his 54th birthday in Eindhoven.

King’s Day is on Thursday, 27 April. In line with the COVID-19 rules, the Eindhoven Municipality is urging people to celebrate at home. The monarch will be in Eindhoven on that day between about 11:00 and 13:00.

You can follow this visit via the national broadcaster, NOS. Or at this special (Dutch) website set up by the Eindhoven City Council. You can also find the day’s online programme on this website, closer to the big day.

Eindhoven is known as a city of Technology, Design and Knowledge. So, the line-up promises to be unique. You can keep up to date with what’s in store on this typical Dutch holiday via the municipality’s various social media channels.

Source: Eindhoven City Council

Translator: Melinda Walraven