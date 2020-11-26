King to celebrate King’s Day in Eindhoven next year

The Dutch royal family will celebrate King’s Day in Eindhoven next year. This was announced in a press release by the Government Information Office today.

On 27 April 2021, the King and members of the royal family will travel to Eindhoven for a special King’s Day celebration. The celebration abide by coronavirus measures, although it is currently unclear what measures will be in place in April 2021.

Brainport Eindhoven will develop the program wilth ‘design and technology’ in mind. A spokesperson says they will develop a program ‘for a wide audience that is in line with the coronavirus regulations in place at that time’.

Eindhoven City Council expresses its pride that Eindhoven is the royal family’s chosen city. A council executive says that the royal family chose Eindhoven because of its ‘strength in design and technology’. The council also express their confidence that they will be able to offer a ‘corona-proof’ and ‘inspiring look at a hopeful, beautiful and human future, a future in which we jointly develop answers to major social issues’.

Royal visits during King’s Day traditionally involve the royal family taking part in a tour of the city. However, Eindhoven City Council say that this does not really fit with the DNA of Eindhoven. Instead, they are planning a more ‘hybrid, digital’ King’s Day celebration. Their aim is to show that ‘technology does not alienate’ but instead ‘ensures connection’.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman