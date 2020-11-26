Weekend Tips from Yvette

It’s the weekend in Eindhoven but where could you go to? There are some nice events in Eindhoven that you can visit online and offline. You can watch a new version of the Swan Lake live or online, see the Hip Hop Sessions live in the Effenaar or from your own couch, watch a stream with some great techno music or see the Channel Classics live from the Muziekgebouw. Read more on Eindhoven News.

Thursday to Saturday: Swan Lake



Check here for more event details.

Friday: The Hip Hop Sessions – Soultrash



Check here for more event details.

Saturday: Le Garage Techno



Check here for more event details.

Sunday: Channel Classics



Check here for more event details.

About Yvette:

“I’m the manager of the biggest expat Facebook group in Eindhoven – Expats in Eindhoven. A group dedicated to help expats have a great time in Eindhoven, get to meet new people and answer their questions. Further I work as graphic designer for my own company STUDIO YDID. In my free time I like to go running, race cycling, go out with friends and family or listen to the band Queen. If you want to know more – feel free to mail me at [email protected]”