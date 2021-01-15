Philips wants better success rate in fertility treatments

Philips has entered into a partnership with the American pharmaceutical company Marck. The goal is to work together to make IVF procedures more successful. Eindhovens Dagblad reports this.

Together, the two companies want to develop smart digital solutions for fertility treatments. Every year, around 13,000 couples in the Netherlands opt for an IVF procedure. This is because they cannot get pregnant naturally. The two companies want to connect the participants and the care works better digitally. By doing this, Philips and Marck, want to contribute to a higher success rate.

The two parties agreed to work together for several years. They want to develop personalized fertility treatments. The services that Philips and Merck will be developing must, among other things, play an important role in determining the right timing for a successful IVF treatment.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who also gives online INBURGERING classes.