Airport gets mask dispensers

This week, two mask dispensers were installed at Eindhoven Airport.

VDL built these. “Eindhoven Airport is the perfect location to test the product in practice,” says Matthijs Levens, project leader at VDL. “So, we’re delighted that the airport wants to test this idea.”

The machines sell masks produced in the first Dutch mask factory. VDL and DSM recently started this plant in Helmond. DSM is a Dutch multinational health and nutrition corporation.

Two machines

There are two of these dispensers. One is near the terminal, the other’s at the gates’ entrance. “We deliberately chose these locations. It’s here where visitors may realise they don’t have enough masks.”

The machines haven’t been in place for long. Levens is, however, calling them a success. “We’ve already sorted out the technical glitches we were worried about during the development phase.” They’ll remain at the airport for another month.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Melinda Walraven