Water boards keeping dams closed this winter

Waterboard De Dommel is keeping many dams high until March 1, 2021, to hold rainwater in the area, as long as possible. This is necessary to replenish the groundwater.

The low groundwater level has been a problem in the Dommel area, for a number of years. For three years, the groundwater level has been in the red in many places. Fuller ditches and streams help to replenish the groundwater. “Less runoff towards the Meuse, and more retention in the area. That’s the course for the coming years,” says water board chairman Martijn Tholen.

The height of the groundwater is especially important for farmers. Every year, especially in the winter, there are many requests, to temporarily open the dams, to lower the water level locally. These requests often come from farmers, so that they can also cultivate the land on their lowest and wetter parts of their plots. “It is precisely because of these requests, that the groundwater is less replenished. Hence, we are very critical of these requests for level reduction,” says Tholen.

“Once ditch and stream water is drained, it does not come back! Therefore, at least until March 1, our starting point is a “No, unless” on these requests for level reduction. We realize it creates dilemmas. But it is necessary.”

Source: www.studio040.nl

