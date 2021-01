Eindhoven city council have revealed the most popular names in Eindhoven in 2020. Sara was the most popular name for baby girls born that year, and Adam was the most popular name for baby boys.

Other highly popular girls’ names were Zoë and Liv. Other popular boys’ names were Milan and Mohamed.

https://twitter.com/gem_Eindhoven/status/1347124600392585217

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman